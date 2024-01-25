I am the greatest philosopher of our time - Shallipopi

In a new development, Shallipopi has declared that he intends to add a new moniker to the existing "Pluto Presido". The rapper said he wants to be called "The Wise Tortoise" as anyone who pays attention to his lyrics will find him to be the greatest philosopher of our time.

The hitmaker further went on to say each sentence he drops contains a thousand hidden meanings only a few can decode.

"From now on call me not only the president of Pluto, But the wise tortoise. If you pay close attention to everything I have said you would easily know I’m the greatest philosopher of our time, dropping a sentence that has a thousand meaning that only few can decode. Shallipopi dey write, Shakespeare Dey shake," the post reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shallipopi has previously laid claim to being a philosopher in his song 'Oscroh (Pepperline)' released as one of the lead singles to his debut album 'Presido La Pluto'.

Shallipopi rose to prominence in 2023 after the release of his hit singles 'Oba Pluto', 'Elon Musk', and 'Ex-Convict'. The blend of his Bini heritage with soundscape-defining Log drums made for exciting music that quickly captivated listeners.