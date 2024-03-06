Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Two of Nigeria's hottest artists Odumodublvck and Shallipopi are set to embark on a first-of-its-kind joint tour in Afrobeats.

Cashing in their superstar tokens, the rappers will be sharing the stage across 9 cities in the United States in the joint tour set to kick off on April 27 at Uptown Theater in Minneapolis. The duo will make making stops in Houston, Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Dallas at House of Blues on May 27.

The tour put together by Live Nation in partnership with the labels of both artists marks an unprecedented feat in Nigerian music.

Since breaking into the mainstream Odumodublvck has been leading the commercial resurgence of Nigerian hip-hop. Shallipopi's music that incorporates his Bini heritage has added vibrancy and diversity to Nigerian Street hop.

In 2023, both artists collaborated on 'Cast' off Shallipopi's debut album 'Presido La Pluto'. The single reached the summit of TurnTable Top 100 even as Odumodublvck's verse divided opinions on social media.