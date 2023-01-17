ADVERTISEMENT
Since the launch of Shakira and Bizarrap’s "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", the track has skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart. Aside from reaching the top of the charts, Bizarrap and Shakira broke the record for the most-streamed Latin track in a single day in Spotify history, and the track has also broken the record for most streams by a track in a given day in Spain and Colombia.

With over 15 million streams, the track has quickly become the top song in Spanish-speaking markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico and has made it to the top 10 in markets like Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

For over a decade, Shakira has remained at the summit of the music industry. She has recorded hundreds of millions in album sales, won multiple awards, sold out arenas, and dominated charts.

Her latest feat on the global Spotify chart is another proof of her enduring success.

Shakira & Bizarrap break records after topping Spotify's Global Charts

