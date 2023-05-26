The sports category has moved to a new website.
Seyi Vibez announces date for 2023 London O2 show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Seyi Vibez has announced the date for his maiden O2 show.

Seyi Vibez set to perform at Indigo O2 in August 2023
Seyi Vibez set to perform at Indigo O2 in August 2023

On May 26, 2023, Seyi Vibez took to his Instagram page to share the date for his upcoming 2023 London show.

The show which is slated for August 11, 2023, will be taking place at the Indigo O2 and the presale tickets will be available from June 2nd.

Seyi Vibez has emerged as one of the most in-demand artists in Nigeria following the success of his album 'Billion Dollar Baby' which he released in 2022. He followed up the album with the release of the 'Memory Card' EP in 2023 and he has appeared as a guest artist on tracks with Zlatan and BNXN.

His exploits in the first quarter of 2023 made him the most streamed artist in Nigeria in Q1 2023 according to TurnTable Charts.

With his upcoming O2 show, Seyi Vibez joins Nigerian superstars including Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema set to perform in the UK in the coming months.

Adeayo Adebiyi

