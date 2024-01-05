ADVERTISEMENT
Sarz brings his special touch to Africa Now DJ Mix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music launches its next Africa Now DJ Mix featuring Sarz.

Sarz headlines Africa Now DJ Mix

The latest DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Nigerian producer, engineer and musician, Sarz (real name Osabuohien Osaretin).

The award-winning producer has made an undeniable impact on the music scene, working on some of Afrobeats’ biggest global hits including, including Wizkid's 'Come Closer' feat Drake, Drake's 'One Dance' feat. Wizkid & Kyla, Beyonce's 'Find Your Way', Niniola's 'Maradona', Tems' 'Not An Angel'.

His production on Crayon's 'Ngozi', feat Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, earned him place on Pulse Nigeria Top 10 Producers of 2023.

“This is a mix of some of my favourite songs heating up Africa Now and a few of my personal favourites,” Sarz tells Apple Music. “I invite you to a little part of the madness in my head. Enjoy!”

In his nearly two decade long career, Sarz's signature tags "Sarz On The Beat" and "Really", have graced some of the biggest Afrobeats songs in history. These tags have become synonymous with a fine-tuned, club-ready blend of hip-hop and contemporary R&B that has seen him become one of Afrobeats' pioneers.

  1. Rema - DND
  2. Sarz - Happiness (good life edit) ft Asake, Gunna 
  3. Omah Lay - Reason 
  4. Lojay - Arizona ft Olamide 
  5. Odumodu Blvck - Blood on the dancefloor - ft Bloody Civ, Wale
  6. DJ Spinall - Sere (Chamos Edit) ft Fireboy
  7. Tems - Me and You (Sarz and Twitch edit)
  8. Crayon - Ngozi (Sarz Edit) ft Ayra Starr 
  9. De Mthuda - Sgudi Sync
  10. DJ Stokie - Awukhuzeki
  11. Mellow & Sleazy - Imnandi Lento
  12. Kamo Mphela - Dalie
  13. Phyno - Do I?
  14. Shallipopi - E Don cast ft Odumodu Blvck
  15. Sarz - Yo Fam ft Crayon, Skrillex 
  16. Shallipopi - Ex Convict (Sarz Edit)
  17. Rema - Woman (Sarz Edit)
  18. Sarz & Lojay - Monalisa (Sarz Edit) ft Chris Brown 
  19. Asake - Basquiat 
  20. Pheelz - Jelo
  21. Davido - Feel
  22. De Mthuda - Imali
  23. Vibekulture SA - Monaco 
  24. Sarz & Wurld - Mad (Smeez and Dean edit)
  25. Ulazi - Yey 
  26. Thakzin - Horns in the Sun 
  27. Dlala Thukzin - iPlan
  28. Pablo Fierro - Yababa (Tunisian mix)
  29. Sarz - Inbox Riddim (Balling for 2 edit)
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

