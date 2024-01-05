Sarz brings his special touch to Africa Now DJ Mix

The latest DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is Nigerian producer, engineer and musician, Sarz (real name Osabuohien Osaretin).

The award-winning producer has made an undeniable impact on the music scene, working on some of Afrobeats’ biggest global hits including, including Wizkid's 'Come Closer' feat Drake, Drake's 'One Dance' feat. Wizkid & Kyla, Beyonce's 'Find Your Way', Niniola's 'Maradona', Tems' 'Not An Angel'.

His production on Crayon's 'Ngozi', feat Ayra Starr and BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez, earned him place on Pulse Nigeria Top 10 Producers of 2023.

“This is a mix of some of my favourite songs heating up Africa Now and a few of my personal favourites,” Sarz tells Apple Music. “I invite you to a little part of the madness in my head. Enjoy!”

In his nearly two decade long career, Sarz's signature tags "Sarz On The Beat" and "Really", have graced some of the biggest Afrobeats songs in history. These tags have become synonymous with a fine-tuned, club-ready blend of hip-hop and contemporary R&B that has seen him become one of Afrobeats' pioneers.

Sarz - Africa Now: January 2024 (DJ Mix) Tracklisting: