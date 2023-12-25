Top 10 Nigerian producers of 2023

Behind these hit songs are producers whose remarkable talent brings them to life. These producers continuously push the boundaries of their talent in advancing the sonic framework of Nigerian music, while also assisting artists to dig deep and offer the best parts of their talents to listeners.

Pulse Music Desk has shortlisted 10 producers whose works have greatly impacted the soundscape in 2023. Whether it be chart-topping and street-dominating records, assisting the global ascension of superstars, or stretching Afrobeats' sonic boundaries, these producers have stood out in 2023.

Here are the top 10 music producers of 2023:

10. Reward Beatz

2023 has seen a collection of hit songs that have captivated listeners, dominated the Nigerian streets, and continued the global exportation of Nigerian music

After assisting Kizz Daniel in crafting his 2022 street-dominating hit single Buga, Reward Beatz paired with him once again for his 2023 hit record RTID which enjoyed a good run on the charts.

Reward Beatz also crafted Young Jonn's hit single Aquafina which reached NO. 1 on the TurnTable Top 100 chart.

9. London

In 2023, London hit the ground running as he teamed up with sensational star Ayra Starr for her hit single Sability.

The hitmaking producer then teamed up with another Mavin star Rema for his hit singles Charm and Smooth Criminal, co-produced by P.Priime, and Trouble, co-produced by Blaise Beat.

8. Niphkeys

Niphkeys formed a formidable partnership with Street Pop star Zinoleesky.

In 2023, Niphkeys partnered with late Street Hop star Mohbad for his hit single Ask About Me which would become a street anthem after his painful demise.

Niphkeys also produced Omah Lay's I'm A Mess which is one of the sleeper hits off his debut album Boy Alone.

7. Sarz

The seminal producer Sarz has enjoyed a remarkable 2023 where he continued to not only impact the soundscape but also groom future star producers via his Sarz Academy.

The award-winning producer is the man behind BNXN's hit single Gwagwalada' featuring Seyi Vibez & Kizz Daniel and the beautifully produced Pidgin & English off BNXN's debut album Sincerely, BNXN.

Sarz also produced Crayon's hit single Ngozi featuring Ayra Starr before closing out the year with the release of his self-produced single, Happiness, featuring Asake & Gunna.

6. Tempoe

Tempoe has made a habit of creating international hit records and he continued this fashion with Omah Lay's Soso and Victony's Soweto both of which enjoyed huge international success in 2023.

In an interview, Victony revealed that Tempoe used his mouth to produce the compelling whistle sound on Soweto. Such is his mercurial talent and his defining impact on the recent history of Nigerian music.

5 Dibs

"Yo Dib!" is the sharp signature that punctuates most of the records of Street Hop star Seyi Vibez.

Behind these songs is Dibs the sensational producer whose energetic blend of log drums with local elements is crafting chart dominating Street music that's rocketed Seyi Vibez to mainstream success.

4. Busy Pluto

For the large part, 2023 has been defined by the music of breakout star Shallipopi.

Behind Shallipopi's collection of hit singles is Busy Pluto, the producer whose exciting exploration of Amapiano is extending the frontiers of Nigerian Street music.

Aside from crafting hit records for Shallipopi, Busy Pluto also produced career-launching hits for Zerryld and Tega Boi DC.

3. P. Priime

If there's a title of Boy Wonder for Nigerian producers, no one is more deserving of this title than the phenomenal P.Priime who as a teenager made a landmark entrance into the music scene.

2023 has been another good year in the office for the Sarz protegee who produced Rema's hit record DND (co-produced by London), Wande Coal's hit Ebelebe feat Wizkid, and Olamide's Trumpet with CKay who also co-produced it.

2. Blaise Beats

The remarkably talented Blaise Beats continued his fine form in 2023 with a series of chart-topping productions.

Blaise Beat is the man behind some of the biggest Nigerian songs of 2023 including Asake's chart-topping singles 2:30 and Lonely At The Top. He also produced Davido's smash hit record Feel which ended the year in the top 5 of Apple Music & Spotify Nigeria's top 100.

1. Magicsticks

Magicsticks continued his era-defining partnership with Asake who released his successful sophomore album Work of Art most of which Magicsticks produced and mixed.

He also replicated for other artists the brilliance with which he assisted Asake in reaching superstar status.

He produced Tiwa Savage’s Stamina, featuring Ayra Starr & Young Jonn, CKay's Hallelujah featuring Blaqbonez, and Davido's Unavailable featuring Musa Keys with Ragee.

Notable mentions