Lojay had an eventful year in 2021. The newcomer collaborated with veteran music producer Sarz for the 'LV N ATTN' project, which produced songs such as 'Tonogo,' 'LV N ATTN' featuring Wizkid, and 'Monalisa.'
Sarz & Lojay confirm collaboration with Chris Brown, share 'Monalisa' remix video teaser
Sarz and Lojay's 'Monalisa' remix is set to drop this week, months after dominating the Nigerian music scene.
Lojay took to Instagram a few weeks ago to reveal that a remix for 'Monalisa' is on the way, and he asked fans to guess who would be on it. While many people guessed Justin Bieber and Drake for fun, Lojay confirmed Chris Brown as the artist on the remix on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022. Sarz agreed, and they both shared the video teaser on their Instagram accounts.
