Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

“Asiwaju” is still a long way off the record for longest No. 1 song ever in Nigeria (11 weeks by Omah Lay’s “Godly”) and one of its closest challengers in the coming weeks is “soso” by Omah Lay.

Kizz Daniel’s “RTID” holds at No. 2 for another week; 70.8 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio) and 2.71 million streams (No. 3 in streaming). “RTID” holds a slender lead over this week’s No. 3; “soso” by Omah Lay which tallied 2.75 on-demand million streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 61.4 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio).

Zinoleesky’s “Personal” holds at No. 4 for another week after peaking at No. 3 while Mavin All-Star former 1-week “Won Da Mo” No. 1 is steady at No. 5 for a second successive week.

Young Jonn’s “Xtra Cool” remains at No. 6; it peaked at No. 1 for three weeks in 2022 while Seyi Vibez’s “Chance (Na Ham)” ascends to a new peak of No. 7.

It tallied 1.09 million streams (No. 10 on streaming) and 37.2 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio) during the tracking week. “Chance (Na Ham)” is Seyi Vibez’s highest charting single ever in Nigeria.

Victony & Tempoe’s “Soweto” re-enters the top ten at a new peak of No. 8. The song previously peaked at No. 9. Interestingly, the last time “Soweto” was in the top ten of the Nigeria Top 100 was ten weeks ago – week of October 28 – November 3, 2022. An increase in activity on radio is responsible for the ascension on this week’s chart.

Rounding out the top ten; EMPIRE & Kizz Daniel’s “Cough (ODO)” slips to No. 9 while Asake’s “Joha” dips to No. 10. As a result, Asake extends his record for most consecutive weeks with a top ten song in Nigeria to 49 – three weeks shy of a full year with at least one top ten song in the country.