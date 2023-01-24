ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

Pulse Mix

“Asiwaju” tallied 2.81 million streams (No. 1 for seven weeks) and 78.9 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio for six weeks). The song has spent a total of six weeks as Ruger keeps rewriting his personal record for longest No. 1.

Ruger
Ruger

Additionally, “Asiwaju” tallied 78.9 million in radio reach during the week of January 13 – 19, 2023 – setting a new record for the biggest week by any single on radio. It breaks the previous record held by Kizz Daniel & EMPIRE’s “Cough (ODO)” [76.6 million in radio reach during the week of October 21 – 27, 2022]

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“Asiwaju” is still a long way off the record for longest No. 1 song ever in Nigeria (11 weeks by Omah Lay’s “Godly”) and one of its closest challengers in the coming weeks is “soso” by Omah Lay.

Kizz Daniel’s “RTID” holds at No. 2 for another week; 70.8 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio) and 2.71 million streams (No. 3 in streaming). “RTID” holds a slender lead over this week’s No. 3; “soso” by Omah Lay which tallied 2.75 on-demand million streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 61.4 million in radio reach (No. 3 on radio).

Zinoleesky’s “Personal” holds at No. 4 for another week after peaking at No. 3 while Mavin All-Star former 1-week “Won Da Mo” No. 1 is steady at No. 5 for a second successive week.

Young Jonn’s “Xtra Cool” remains at No. 6; it peaked at No. 1 for three weeks in 2022 while Seyi Vibez’s “Chance (Na Ham)” ascends to a new peak of No. 7.

It tallied 1.09 million streams (No. 10 on streaming) and 37.2 million in radio reach (No. 10 on radio) during the tracking week. “Chance (Na Ham)” is Seyi Vibez’s highest charting single ever in Nigeria.

Victony & Tempoe’s “Soweto” re-enters the top ten at a new peak of No. 8. The song previously peaked at No. 9. Interestingly, the last time “Soweto” was in the top ten of the Nigeria Top 100 was ten weeks ago – week of October 28 – November 3, 2022. An increase in activity on radio is responsible for the ascension on this week’s chart.

Rounding out the top ten; EMPIRE & Kizz Daniel’s “Cough (ODO)” slips to No. 9 while Asake’s “Joha” dips to No. 10. As a result, Asake extends his record for most consecutive weeks with a top ten song in Nigeria to 49 – three weeks shy of a full year with at least one top ten song in the country.

Just outside the top ten, Rexxie’s “Abracadabra” with Naira Marley & Skiibii jumps to a new high of No. 16 (it is expected to make top ten push next week) while Libianca’s “People” rockets to No. 43.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

BBNaija's Ka3na is expecting second child, flaunts baby bump

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

MURIC demands that NBC bans Portable's new song as it encourages ritual killing

Chigul says no to any man below 40

Chigul says no to any man below 40

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

BBNaija's Tukura shares disbelief as photographer charges 500k for shoot in Lagos

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Phyno & Olamide collaborate on new single, 'Ojemba'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Pawzz shares colourful video for 'Koma'

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

Ruger’s 'Asiwaju' spends six weeks at No. 1 on the Turntable Nigeria Top 100

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

'BBTitans': Here are the new heads of house

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido, Wizkid

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

DSF, Skiibii

Skiibii reacts after Miss DSF accused him of stealing her belongings

Shatta Wale

'Ghanaian music is a disgrace, we need to learn from Nigerians,' Shatta Wale says

Seyi Vibez, Burna Boy

'Burna Boy is my biggest motivation,' Seyi Vibez tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio