International Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shines on new single 'More'

Following the success of her chart-topping single 'Lockdown 2.0', which debuted at number 61 on the Turntable Hot 100 and garnered an impressive 1 million views in its first three weeks, Rose May reunite with her trusted producer, Babybeats to deliver her latest offering, 'More'.

A club-ready heater primed to dominate playlists and TikTok challenges, the track showcases Alaba's remarkable fluency in English, German, and Yoruba, a testament to her multicultural background and her desire to bridge cultures through her music.

Sonically, 'More' explodes with pulsating rhythms, layered percussion, and a bounce that creates an irresistible invitation to move. Alaba's soulful vocals soar effortlessly over the groove, weaving a tale of passionate love and yearning. The lyrics paint a picture of a burgeoning romance, where Alaba pleads with her lover to reciprocate the intensity of her feelings. Lines like "If I no see you, I fit daku" (“If I don’t see you, I might pass out/collapse") showcase her vulnerability and her desire for a deeper connection.

ADVERTISEMENT