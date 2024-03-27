International Afrobeats star Rose May Alaba shines on new single 'More'
Sensational singer-songwriter Rose May Alaba is back with her second single of the year, an infectious and energetic record titled, 'More.'
Following the success of her chart-topping single 'Lockdown 2.0', which debuted at number 61 on the Turntable Hot 100 and garnered an impressive 1 million views in its first three weeks, Rose May reunite with her trusted producer, Babybeats to deliver her latest offering, 'More'.
A club-ready heater primed to dominate playlists and TikTok challenges, the track showcases Alaba's remarkable fluency in English, German, and Yoruba, a testament to her multicultural background and her desire to bridge cultures through her music.
Sonically, 'More' explodes with pulsating rhythms, layered percussion, and a bounce that creates an irresistible invitation to move. Alaba's soulful vocals soar effortlessly over the groove, weaving a tale of passionate love and yearning. The lyrics paint a picture of a burgeoning romance, where Alaba pleads with her lover to reciprocate the intensity of her feelings. Lines like "If I no see you, I fit daku" (“If I don’t see you, I might pass out/collapse") showcase her vulnerability and her desire for a deeper connection.
'More' was released on March 27 and it's available on all streaming platforms. Listeners can tap in to experience Rose May Alaba's infectious melodies as she proves herself to be a powerful new voice in global music.
