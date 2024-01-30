ADVERTISEMENT
I have already prepared my Grammy dress & acceptance speech - Ayra Starr

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ayra Starr is in high spirits ahead of the Grammys.

Ayra Starr shares her readiness for the 2024 Grammy Awards
Ayra Starr shares her readiness for the 2024 Grammy Awards

Sensational singer Ayra Starr during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, revealed that she has prepared her dress, walk, and even acceptance speech for the 66th Grammy Awards.

When quizzed by popular OAP DOTUN about her readiness for the Grammy Awards where her hit single 'Rush' was nominated for the Best African Song Performance, Ayra Starr shared that she was fully ready for the ceremony.

When asked what is the first thing she will do after winning the Grammys, Ayra said she intends to visit her favourite Chinses restaurant to eat after which she will video call her mother.

"I have my speech. I have everything done already. I already know my walk and my outfit" Ayra said in her preparations for the Grammys.

The sensational singer who is a first-time nominee alongside fellow Nigerian stars Davido, Asake & Olamide, and South Africa's Tyla in the maiden category completed by Grammy-winner Burna Boy.

Ayra Starr further revealed that if she fails to win this year, she already have her outfit and acceptance speech prepared for 2025 and other subsequent years.

The 66th Grammy Awards is set to hold on February 5 in Crypto Arena in Los Angeles USA and it will be hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

