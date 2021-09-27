RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Oladapo's 'BLIND' continues Sony West Africa's run of wins [Pulse EP Review]

Authors:

Motolani Alake

By way of percussion, the records on this EP are Afro-pop. However, sonics on the EP borrow from EDM, Bashment and Eurodance.

Oladapo releases debut EP 'BLIND.' [Sony Music WA]

Sony Music West Africa is winning. More importantly, Sony Music as an African entity seems to be winning even bigger. In fact, they are leading the African major label wars and 2021 has been something of a landslide win for them.

Recommended articles

They seem to have greater commitment to the landscape/ecosystem and they seem to be making the right decisions, either through affiliation, distribution or direct deals.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Oladapo is their latest coup. His greatest strength is his vocals, which he uses to R&B perfection. His debut EP, BLIND is a diary of love stories, sweet wash and enviable wax. While his R&B essence is evident, his Nigerian roots also reflect in his enunciation, lingual dexterity and accent.

By way of percussion, the records on this EP are Afro-pop. However, sonics on the EP borrow from EDM, Bashment and Eurodance. Yes, this project coasts on an incredible set of beats, which aid Oladapo’s cause. But that’s not a downside to his debut project. While we should watch out for how he elevates beats in the future, this is still a dope body of work.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.2/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.2/2

Total:

7.0 - Victory

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cina Soul’s ‘For Times We Lost’ is one of the best African projects of 2021 so far [Pulse EP Review]

Oladapo's 'BLIND' continues Sony West Africa's run of wins [Pulse EP Review]

Meet the Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 contestants

Hanujay delivers beautiful sonics on 'Wow, Can I Blow Your Mind' [Pulse EP Review]

Tonto Dikeh's ex Kpokpogri apologises to IG dancer Janemena and her family

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Hello Magixx, you're welcome [Pulse EP Review]

Trending

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Wizkid's 'Essence' set to become the first Nigerian record to hit platinum in the US

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)