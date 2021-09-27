They seem to have greater commitment to the landscape/ecosystem and they seem to be making the right decisions, either through affiliation, distribution or direct deals.

Oladapo is their latest coup. His greatest strength is his vocals, which he uses to R&B perfection. His debut EP, BLIND is a diary of love stories, sweet wash and enviable wax. While his R&B essence is evident, his Nigerian roots also reflect in his enunciation, lingual dexterity and accent.

By way of percussion, the records on this EP are Afro-pop. However, sonics on the EP borrow from EDM, Bashment and Eurodance. Yes, this project coasts on an incredible set of beats, which aid Oladapo’s cause. But that’s not a downside to his debut project. While we should watch out for how he elevates beats in the future, this is still a dope body of work.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Themes and Delivery: 1.2/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.2/2

Total: