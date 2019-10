Renowned MC/Hypeman, Sheye Banks The VybeKing has released the visuals to his recently released single ‘Vybe & Riddim(Lamba)’.

The video was directed by OluTheWave for Dream Lens.

The song was produced by Quebeat, Co-produced by Sheye Banks, Mix & Mastered by Kannon.

Watch and Enjoy!

See link below:

https://youtube.com/watch?feature=em-lsb-owner&v=9Lwri82jJyE

