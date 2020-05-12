Nobody is a song that highlights the importance of hard work and consistency while acknowledging the involvement of God to crown the artist’s efforts.

The single is sung in Yoruba and adopts a tenacious and hopeful vibe.

Looking at the theme of the single, it’s no wonder the track borrows the talent of Aiye crooner Barry Jhay and SHigh singer, Bizzonthetrack. The project is inspired by the hustling spirit in every Nigerian and is brought to life with the sonorous and musical voices of the artists.

Nobody was released on the 7th of May, and is co-produced by Remiiti and Phyl.

AnR: LA.

Cover Art Director: Sirduksalot.

Pre-order/Listen to Nobody ft. Barry Jhay, Bizzonthetrack: (https://culi.fanlink.to/RemiitiNobody)

Follow Remiiti on (Instagram-@Remiiti, Twitter-@Remiiti1)

Follow Phyl on (Instagram-@Producawa, Twitter-@ProducaWa)

For bookings and interviews contact (Remiiti.x1@gmail.com).

This is a featured post.