Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

The song which has been on an ascension since it got a Selena Gomez remix leaped 12 places from its number 17th position last week to a new peak position of number 5 this week while extending its run on the chart to 20 weeks.

'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the US becoming Rema's first Billboard Hot 100 entry while also spending 11 weeks at the top of the US Afrobeats Chart.