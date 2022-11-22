RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

Rema's 'Calm Down' has ascended on the Billboard Global 200 as it reaches the top ten position on the chart.

Details: In the chart dated November 26, 2022, Rema's 'Calm Down' reached a new peak of number 5 on the Billboard Global 200.

The song which has been on an ascension since it got a Selena Gomez remix leaped 12 places from its number 17th position last week to a new peak position of number 5 this week while extending its run on the chart to 20 weeks.

'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the US becoming Rema's first Billboard Hot 100 entry while also spending 11 weeks at the top of the US Afrobeats Chart.

Recently, Rema announced in a show in the UK that 'Calm Down' has surpassed 1 billion streams across all platforms which is an impressive feat that makes it one of the best-selling Afrobeats singles of 2022.

Rema's 'Calm Down' soars on Billboard Global 200

