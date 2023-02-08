Chart week February 11, 2023: In the latest issue of the Billboard Hot 100 Rema's international smash hit 'Calm Down' has reached a new peak of NO. 26. The Selena Gomez hit remix moved up two places from its NO. 28 position last week while extending its run on the chart to 22 weeks.
Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks
Nigerian superstar Rema has continued to soar on the Billboard Hot 100 as his hit single 'Calm Down' reaches a new peak on the chart.
Since its release in February 2022, 'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the US where it has surpassed over a million copies in sales.
US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record at the summit of the chart to 23 weeks as it continues its unprecedented run.
The only change in the top 10 this week is Burna Boy's 'Alone' moving up one spot to the NO. 10 position.
Tems' 'Free Mind', Fireboy's 'Peru', CKay's 'Love Nwantiti', Wizkid's 'Essence', and Rema's 'Calm Down' all extend their run on the chart to 46 weeks.
