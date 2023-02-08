Rema's 'Calm Down' extends run on Billboard Hot 100 to 22 weeks

Since its release in February 2022, 'Calm Down' has enjoyed impressive success in the US where it has surpassed over a million copies in sales.

US Afrobeats Chart: Rema's 'Calm Down' extends its record at the summit of the chart to 23 weeks as it continues its unprecedented run.

The only change in the top 10 this week is Burna Boy's 'Alone' moving up one spot to the NO. 10 position.