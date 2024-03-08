ADVERTISEMENT
Rema joins J Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, for 2024 Dreamville festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Rema will be performing at the 2024 Dreamville festival.

Rema will perform at the 2024 Dreamville festival
Rema will perform at the 2024 Dreamville festival

Grammy-winning superstars SZA and Chris Brown will headline the Saturday show while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will both close out the show on Sunday.

Featuring four of the most popular musical artists of this generation, festival organizers have also tapped several other multi-platinum, award-winning music heavyweights to join the lineup.

Nigerian superstar Rema will be performing on Sunday where he will be thrilling the audience to a collection of his hit songs including his record-breaking hit song 'Calm Down'.

Artist line up for the 2024 Dreamville festival
Artist line up for the 2024 Dreamville festival Pulse Nigeria

Saturday, April 6 will feature Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Sexyy Red, Jeremih, Teezo Touchdown, Amaarae, Luh Tyler, and Domani; while acts like Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, Key Glock, Muni Long, TiaCorine, and Chase Shakur will also perform at the festival on Sunday, April 7.

J Cole will also be bringing together members from his acclaimed music roster to perform in Raleigh including J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

In total, over 25 artists are expected to perform at a 2-day electrifying concert in Dorothea Dix Park.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

