Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Since its release, "Calm Down" has been a chart-topping sensation, captivating audiences worldwide with its infectious melody, super production, and Rema's distinctive vocals.

The song's remarkable longevity of spending 64 weeks on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart is a testament to its enduring popularity in the United States where it has been declared platinum.

The song was released as one of the lead singles of Rema's 2022 debut album 'Raves & Roses' and enjoyed massive commercial success that reached global proportions after American popstar Selena Gomez featured on the remix.

With its 68th week on the Billboard pop airplay chart, the song is now the longest charting in the chart's history as it surpasses Harry Styles 'As It Was' which held the previous record of 67 weeks.

'Calm Down' continues to set records after becoming the first African song to reach the summit of the Billboard pop airplay chart, first African song to 52 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest NO. 1 song in the history of Billboard Afrobeats songs chart, and the first Afrobeats song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams.

