Rema threatens to walk off stage at Dreamville Festival over sound issues

At the 2024 Dreamvile Festival, Rema was performing his smash hit single 'Calm Down' before the sound system started experiencing delayed feedback and making a mess of his performance.

A visibly angry Rema abruptly stopped his performance before giving those in charge of the sound a piece of his mind.

"There's too many sound issues and it's messing up my performance. I'm seriously not feeling this shit. This is too messed up. I am representing Africa this is too messed up. The sound cannot be perfect for every artist that gets on this stage and Africa is in the house and you're messing shit up," Rema fired at the organisers.

"I will walk out of this stage. Fix it!" Rema ordered.

It's uncertain whether the sound was fixed or if Rema did walk off the stage as the video of the incident posted on X by Scene Hub didn't show him walking off the stage.