Rema's 'RAVAGE' sets new Spotify Nigeria opening day record for an EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema has continued his record-breaking feat with his latest EP 'RAVAGE'.

Following his continued international rise, Rema has released a new EP a 5-track EP he calls 'RAVAGE' which became available on streaming platforms on October 27, 2023.

According to data collected by TurnTable Chart which is Nigeria's foremost music chart publication, 'RAVAGE' EP has now broken the first-day streaming record for an EP on Spotify Nigeria.

In its opening 24 hours, 'RAVAGE' EP garnered 957,378 streams on Spotify Nigeria for a new record.

'RAVAGE' EP comes as a strong way for Rema to end what has been an incredible year where his hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez enjoyed global success.

'Calm Down' reached NO. 3 peak positions on the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official singles chart. The single topped charts in the Middle East, India, and North Africa while also becoming the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify and YouTube.

'RAVAGE' EP sees Rema stake a claim for the Afrobeats throne as he flaunts the unreplicable style that makes him a generational talent.

Its record-breaking feat is a testament to Rema's popularity in Nigeria where he continues to dazzle listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi
