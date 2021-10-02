Rema says 6lack, AJ Tracey and Mahalia will feature on his upcoming debut album

When Norte asked him about the album, Rema says, "I would say it's done... It's done. I listen to my records more than I listen to other things and everyday, I have something to add. Sometimes I mix my songs like five to seven times because when it's out, it's out."

Rema also adds that stars like 6lack, Mahalia, AJ Tracey and some more will be on the album.

Rema then adds that, "But that's not all..."

You might remember that...

On July 1, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema announced the title of his new album as he celebrated a Spotify milestone.

All of this came via a Tweet which reads, "Album - Raves and Roses." He also tweet that, "Just did 200 Million streams on @Spotify without an Album, I’m spoiling myself today cause I deserve it."

This comes off the back of his latest single, 'Soundgasm' - his third of 2021, just as he continues to excel on features across the world.