Rema says 6lack, AJ Tracey and Mahalia will feature on his upcoming debut album

He also released three EPs in his career; Rema EP, Rema Freestyles EP and Bad Commando EP.

Rema commences US Club Tour. (Instagram/HeIsRema)

On September 28, 2021, MAVIN Recording artist appeared on Capital Xtra with Manny Norte, where he spoke about cutting his air and his upcoming debut album, Raves and Roses.

When Norte asked him about the album, Rema says, "I would say it's done... It's done. I listen to my records more than I listen to other things and everyday, I have something to add. Sometimes I mix my songs like five to seven times because when it's out, it's out."

Rema also adds that stars like 6lack, Mahalia, AJ Tracey and some more will be on the album.

Rema then adds that, "But that's not all..."

On July 1, 2021, Nigerian star, Rema announced the title of his new album as he celebrated a Spotify milestone.

All of this came via a Tweet which reads, "Album - Raves and Roses." He also tweet that, "Just did 200 Million streams on @Spotify without an Album, I’m spoiling myself today cause I deserve it."

This comes off the back of his latest single, 'Soundgasm' - his third of 2021, just as he continues to excel on features across the world.

Watch the full interview below;

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

A slew of American superstar celebrities attended Wizkid's show in LA (Instagram/_nelsonegh)

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' debuts on the Billboard Hot 100

CKay visits Pulse Nigeria. (Pulse Nigeria)

Wizkid's 'Essence' is the No. 1 song on American rhythmic radio, spends third week at No. 1 on urban radio

Wizkid (Instagram/Wizkid)

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Ayra Starr’s 'Bloody Samaritan' rises to No. 1

Fast-rising star Ayra Starr