Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

In another move to connect with international listeners, Rema is set to appear on the 'Nu King' album of American pop star Jason Derulo.

The Afrobeats star will join other superstars including Nicki Minaj, TY Dollar$, French Montano, Quavo, Adam Levine, and EDM legend David Guetta, among other artists on Jason Derulo's upcoming album.

Rema and Jason Derulo previously appeared together on 'Ayo Girl' remix by Belgian music producer Robinson.

Jason Derulo has also previously collaborated with Rema's label mate Bayyani on the remix of his hit single 'Tatata'.

For Rema, this is another proof of his growing popularity in the United States where he has enjoyed commercial success courtesy of his smash hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez.