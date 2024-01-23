ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema is one of the guest artists on Jason Derulo's 'Nu King' album.

Rema is one of the featured artists on Jason Derulo's new album
Rema is one of the featured artists on Jason Derulo's new album

Recommended articles

In another move to connect with international listeners, Rema is set to appear on the 'Nu King' album of American pop star Jason Derulo.

The Afrobeats star will join other superstars including Nicki Minaj, TY Dollar$, French Montano, Quavo, Adam Levine, and EDM legend David Guetta, among other artists on Jason Derulo's upcoming album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema and Jason Derulo previously appeared together on 'Ayo Girl' remix by Belgian music producer Robinson.

Jason Derulo has also previously collaborated with Rema's label mate Bayyani on the remix of his hit single 'Tatata'.

For Rema, this is another proof of his growing popularity in the United States where he has enjoyed commercial success courtesy of his smash hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez.

Rema's last collaboration with an American is 'Pretty Girl' with fast-rising rapper Ice Spice.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Adekunle and I are walking our separate paths - BBNaija star Venita

Adekunle and I are walking our separate paths - BBNaija star Venita

Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

I'm officially done - Harrysong's wife breaks silence after leaked chat

I'm officially done - Harrysong's wife breaks silence after leaked chat

Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

BBNaija's Venita has weighed in on Mabel Makun's cryptic post alleging abuse

BBNaija's Venita has weighed in on Mabel Makun's cryptic post alleging abuse

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal

Davido is the only Nigerian artiste richer than me - Medikal shades Rema and the rest

Michael Ugwu Re-Elected To Merlin Board

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Tems, Spinall, Tyla to perform at 2024 Coachella

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'

Guchi shares soulful tale of heartbreak on 'Leave Me Now'