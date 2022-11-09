Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

During the show, Rema brought out Nigerian superstar and friend Fireboy who thrilled the crowd with some of his hit records including their collaboration 'Compromise'.

The Mavin's signee also brought out British-Nigerian Superstar rapper Dave who wowed the crowd.

He also brought out fast-rising artist Victony who dazzled the audience with 'Different Sizes' and 'Soweto'.

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' tour has been going on for over a month and he has performed in multiple cities across Europe. The tour is named after his debut album he released in March 2022 and which had the massive hit 'Calm Down'.