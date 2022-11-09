RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema brings out Fireboy, Victony, and Dave in sold out O2 show

Nigerian superstar Rema recently held the London concert of his 'Raves & Roses' tour at the O2 Brixton Arena and he thrilled fans with a selection of his hit songs.

Rema, Dave, Fireboy, Victony
Rema, Dave, Fireboy, Victony

Details: On Monday, 7th November 2022 Rema held the London leg of his 'Raves & Roses' tour at the 5,000-capacity O2 Arena Brixton Arena.

During the show, Rema brought out Nigerian superstar and friend Fireboy who thrilled the crowd with some of his hit records including their collaboration 'Compromise'.

The Mavin's signee also brought out British-Nigerian Superstar rapper Dave who wowed the crowd.

He also brought out fast-rising artist Victony who dazzled the audience with 'Different Sizes' and 'Soweto'.

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' tour has been going on for over a month and he has performed in multiple cities across Europe. The tour is named after his debut album he released in March 2022 and which had the massive hit 'Calm Down'.

More recently, Rema announced that 'Calm Down' has surpassed the 1 billion streaming mark across all platforms. The single since its release has enjoyed wide acceptance and the Selena Gomez-assisted remix further propelled the song to international fame.

