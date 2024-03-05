ADVERTISEMENT
Don Jazzy changed my life, I left Mavin Records amicably - Reekado Banks

Adeayo Adebiyi

Reekado Banks sets the records straight regarding his departure from Mavin Records.

Reekado Banks is however one of the exceptions to this norm as he shares that he left Mavin Records on an amicable note.

While appearing in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Reekado was asked by the veteran OAP while he walked away from Mavin Records. The hitmaker revealed that he doesn't understand the assumptions that he left Mavin Records on a bad note.

"That man took me from absolutely nothing. I wonder why anyone would think it wasn't amicable. The end of the contract came, I wanted to leave and he (Don Jazzy) gave me his blessings," Reekado said on his departure.

Reekado further commented on the norm of artists and label disputes in Nigerian music and how that has led to the assumptions of a rift with Mavin Records.

"I feel like it's a tradition in the Nigerian record label business for artists to breakout angrily from their record labels and this is being imposed on my relationship with Jazzy," Reekado Banks said on the assumptions surrounding his departure.

Reekado went on to describe Don Jazzy as a blessing and someone to whom he's eternally grateful.

While Reekado Banks' split with Mavin Records is amicable, Afrobeats is filled with many cases of bitter disputes between labels and artists. Brymo had a protracted legal battle with Chocolate City, Skales and his ex-label Baseline dragged each other to court, and Runtown had a highly publicised dispute with his label Eric Many. In 2022, industry was rocked by the dispute between Marlian Records and Mohbad which came under the public microscope, especially after the death of the Street pop sensation.

