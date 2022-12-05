How it started: Nigerian megastar Wizkid in an interview with 10 Magazine UK stated that Hip Hop was dead. He pointed out that he doesn't listen to rap because they were all using similar beats and delivering similar flows.
Rapper Oladips set to drop new 'Broke Boy' EP inspired by Wizkid
Nigerian street-hop rapper Oladips is set to drop a new EP he calls 'Broke Boy'. According to the rapper, the EP is inspired by the recent event between Wizkid and the Nigerian Hip Hop community.
Nigerian rappers react: Wizkid's comment didn't sit well with Nigerian rappers some of whom called him out. M.I took a rather diplomatic path and listed rappers that were winning.
YCee was less diplomatic as he called Wizkid a failed rapper.
Oladips had ideas of his own as he dropped a freestyle in which he called Wizkid "Mr. she tell me say" in mockery of his famous lines before asking him to name the rapper he has helped.
Wizkid doubles down: In the face of the criticism from rappers, Wizkid doubled down and called them "Broke Boys" on his Snapchat" account. He also stated that the only rappers he recognizes in Africa are Nasty C, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.
Wizkid who recently released his 5th album 'More Love, Less Ego' also dared them to drop a befitting diss track in behavior that runs parallel to his album title.
Oladips steps up: It would appear that Oladips has accepted Wizkid's challenge as he has released a new EP he says was inspired by Wizkid.
The 3-track EP has 'She tell me say' as track 1 in what is a jab at Wizkid. The EP drops on Monday, 5th December 2022.
