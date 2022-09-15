Ranking 9ice's Top 30 songs [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

In terms of impact, 9ice's music influenced the Neo Fuji music that's now increasingly popular in Nigerian music. He was amongst the first mainstream artists to not only bring Fuji influence into Afrobeats but also collaborated with Fuji artists.

On this week's Pulse Afrobeats Throwback, I will be taking a luxurious trip across 9ice discography to rank the top 30 songs from the legend who has won the MOBO, MAMAs, Headies Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

30.'Roboto' feat Reekado Banks ('Tip of the Iceberg II' 2022)

On his latest album, 9ice joins forces with talented Afrobeats star Reekado Banks for a refreshing song.

29. 'Life is Beautiful' feat. 2baba ('Versus' 2011)

This clam song sees 9ice and 2baba reflect on the life from a place of gratitude which allow them to appreciate its beauty.

28. 'Everything' feat Tiwa Savage ('Versus' 2011)

Tiwa Savage lent her delightful vocals in this classic pop song that saw two Afrobeats sensations combine for an unforgettable song.

27. 'Aiyepogan' ('Tip of the Iceberg': Episode 1 2020)

This soothing outro from his 2020 album reminds us that life is live and let live.

26. 'Economy' ('Id Cabasa' 2016)

This DJ Cublon-produced single is a feel-good song where 9ice encourages us not to allow the terrible state of the economy to stop us from seeking cheap thrills.

25. 'On Point' feat Wizkid A 2011 Wizkid was a young artist on fire ('Versus' 2011)

Wizkid took the industry by storm in 2011 and 9ice decided to put him on his album the result is this catchy song that reminds us of Wizkid's 2011 run.

24 'Bluetooth' ('Tradition' 2009)

Bluetooth was a big deal in 2009 and 9ice used it in this classic love tune as he asks his lover to send her love his way.

23 'Iya Alariya' ('Verus' 2011)

In this timeless song, 9ice turns to a blend of Fuju and folk to tell a story of the grace that shapes his life and which has brought him success.

22 'Pamurogo' ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

This song is a reminder of 9ice's stellar mastery of the Yoruba language and how he can also bend melody.

21 'Energy' (Tradition 2009)

This is another catchy tune that reminds us of 9ice's infectious energy and the exciting thrill of watching him perform.

20 'Ganja Man' feat Jahbless' ('Certificate' 2007)

This timeless song from his debut album will bring a rush of nostalgia as it reminds us of how it all began and how far 9ice and the Nigerian music industry have come.

19 '3310' (Bashorun Gaa 2011)

9ice compares the quality of his music to the notoriously strong Nokia 3310 in this classic tune that will have you shuffling your feet whenever it comes on.

18 'Life Drama' (Cnn 2014)

This sober tune captures the ups and downs of life while also encouraging us to live and let live.

17 'Loni Ni' feat Dagrin ('Versus' 2011)

9ice combined with rapper Da Grin for this timeless wedding song that reminds us of the blessing and excitement of two becoming one.

16 'Wedding Day' ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

This classic tune is a detailed and melodic narration of the bliss of a wedding night. 14 years later and this song still evokes the steamy excitement it conveyed when it was released.

15 'Adigun Ojuwon'lo' (Bashorun Gaa 2011)

9ice is a special talent and on this track, he reminds his peers and detractors that he is heads and shoulders above them.

14 'Little Money' feat. ID Cabasa & 2Phat ('Certificate' 2007)

This is a notable song that birthed the iconic line "Plenty money soonest spending". It stands tall in 9ice discography and is fresh in the memory of listeners who have been following his music.

13 'Everyday' (Bashorun Gaa 2011)

Another classic tune that narrates 9ice's everyday superstar lifestyle. It's an immutable piece of good music and it's as fresh today as it was 11 years ago.

12 'Respect is Reciprocal' ('Tradition' 2009)

This song will bring back a rush of nostalgia as it reminds us of the confidence and poetry that abounds in 9ice's discography.

11 'Ati Je lo' feat Pasuma ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

This timeless song is an important collaboration that combined Fuji with Hip Hop. Pasuma even adorned a rapper's cloak in this single as he dropped laid bars over a masterpiece track.

10 'Living Things' (Id Cabasa 2016)

This song is another high point in 9ice's career as he reminds us that he still has it and he can churn out classic hits.

9 'Attitude' (Bashorun Gaa 2011)

With great talent comes attitude and 9ice has no shortage of both. In this classic song, he shares how he brings attitude to all aspects of his life.

8 'Make Them Talk feat 2 Shot (Certificate 2007)

This timeless song is an indictment on the corruption that pervades every aspect of society and it's made even more notable because 15 years later, things seems to be getting worse. 2 Shot's smooth verse and 9ice melodious chorus made for a classic song.

7 'Shakashiki' (Bashorun Gaa 2011)

One of the best 9ice songs ever, this sensational tune is propelled by an intoxicating melody and a catchy beat.

6 'No be Mistake' ('Tradition' 2009)

In this jam, 9ice reminds us that his success is no mistake after pulling off a clean sweep of the award season. It's needless to say we all agree.

5 'Photocopy' ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

9ice emphasizes his status as a gifted artist whose art is beyond forgery or imitation. Decades later and the message on this track is still fresh.

4 'Party Rider' ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

This timeless track is a Hip Hop tune that blends Fuji and rap to deliver a sensational party anthem.

3 'Gbamu Gbamu' ('Tradition' 2009)

Another hit from the stable of the hitmaker. 'Gbamu Gbamu' is a classic danceable tune that followed up on the success of 'Gongo Aso' and further established 9ice as a hitmaker.

2 'Street Credibility' ('Gongo Aso' 2008)

This is one of the classic collaborations between two of Afrobeats' most talented and decorated artists. Over a decade after its release, you can be sure to catch listeners singing this song word for word whenever it comes on.

'Gongo Aso ('Gongo Aso' 2008)