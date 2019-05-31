Fresh of the introduction of rave-of-the-moment in Nigerian music, Rema - signed to Jonzing and Mavin Records, the label has unveiled a new artist, Crayon.

Like Rema, Crayon is signed to an imprint of Mavin Records; Blowtime Entertainment, owned by producer, Baby Fresh. Word on the street says Crayon whose music is a blend of pop, afrobeats, latin and Caribbean rhythms grew up in Iba, Lagos.

In a statement, Mavin Records founder and President, Don Jazzy says, “We are pleased to announce our new imprint deal with Baby Fresh's Blowtime Entertainment as we unveil our new artist, Crayon.

“Baby Fresh has always been part of the Mavin family and we look forward to what is shaping up to be a remarkable stage of his amazing career. Crayon is an exceptional songwriter and recording artist who comes with a lot of diversity in his music and I am sure that we will attain great things together.”

In addition, Chief Operations Officer of Mavin Records, Tega Oghenejobo says, “Crayon is a bundle of talent and creating this imprint with Baby Fresh is part of our objective to deliver dynamic growth for our artists.

"Our ambition is to help talent achieve their musical and entrepreneurial goals with our infrastructure, unique experience and diverse team. This kind of collaboration is vital for the growth of our industry.”

How did Crayon end up at Blowtime/Mavin?

A statement by Mavin Records says that the singer is a friend to and collaborator of music producer, Ozedikus – who produced Rema EP by Rema and hits like ‘Corny’ and ‘Dumebi.’

One thing led to another, Baby Fresh (known for producing hits like ‘All Over’ by Tiwa Savage) heard one of those early songs felt his talent and felt he could be “one of the new faces of afrobeat.”

Here is a video announcement;