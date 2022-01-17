Afroswing Artiste and Talent Pop African Talent, Favi once again in our faces showing us his relentless skill to outdo himself in every way possible and do the work.
Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and more set to feature on Favi's 3-track EP
The 3-track EP is said to feature heavyweight Hip-Hop/Trap influential Artiste, Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks, and more.
The exciting factor of the talents around us is seeing the amount of work they put in to get heard, and valued in the spot they want for themselves and their art.
For Afroswing Artiste, Favi, this space is a no rest zone as he has continuously dubbed and induced his art into the community of willing listeners, and, just when we thought he was going for a break, he gears in with another.
With the series of singles released and his Most Recent Collab Project, "Family Business" by FineDope and POTS taking flight and gaining traction daily, Favi hits back, teasing his three tracks project EP scheduled to be released in 2022
The 3-track EP is said to feature heavyweight Hip-Hop/Trap influential Artiste, Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks, and more. Signed FineDope Group, Yung Kossi has already been peaked for success as co entertainers gave credit to the effort, work-put and tremendous synergy of talents to appear on the project.
Amidst the touch of collaborations, Favi and Psycho YP have been seen hanging out together, and they sure do make a perfect duo. We are certain, the collaborative joint from these talents is duly one we are highly anticipating to get our hands-on.
