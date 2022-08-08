RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals

Mr. Steven Uwah the promoter behind the botched Tanzania show which Kizz Daniel was suppose to appear on has revealed that Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his clothes.

What he said: In an Instagram live chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Steven revealed that he paid Kizz Daniel $60,000 to perform at the launch of his mobile App he designed for booking events.

Kizz Daniel refused to honor the contract after he claimed his luggage was yet to arrive from Uganda where he performed a day before. According to Steven, Kizz Daniel refused to show up because he didn't have his chains and clothes.

Steven revealed that in an effort to remedy the situation, he brought Tanzanian superstar Harmonize and some stylists to try and sort out Kizz Daniel's wardrobe but the Nigerian superstar refused to perform.

Steven also revealed that Fly Boy label chief Paul called from the US to plead with Kizz to perform and he also went as far as going on his knees to plead with Kizz. However, their plea fell on deaf ears.

According to Steven Uwah, the show cost him $300,000 with reputable brands like Pepsi and Martell sponsoring the show. A table also sold for as high as $10,000. Steven revealed that Kizz Daniel's actions have set him at a loss and greatly damaged his reputation.

What next for Kizz Daniel?: As at the time of writing this report, Kizz Daniel was still being held in custody by the Tanzanian Police.

Pulse will stay on top of the issue and bring you the news as it unfolds.

