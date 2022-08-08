'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals

Kizz Daniel refused to honor the contract after he claimed his luggage was yet to arrive from Uganda where he performed a day before. According to Steven, Kizz Daniel refused to show up because he didn't have his chains and clothes.

Steven revealed that in an effort to remedy the situation, he brought Tanzanian superstar Harmonize and some stylists to try and sort out Kizz Daniel's wardrobe but the Nigerian superstar refused to perform.

Steven also revealed that Fly Boy label chief Paul called from the US to plead with Kizz to perform and he also went as far as going on his knees to plead with Kizz. However, their plea fell on deaf ears.

According to Steven Uwah, the show cost him $300,000 with reputable brands like Pepsi and Martell sponsoring the show. A table also sold for as high as $10,000. Steven revealed that Kizz Daniel's actions have set him at a loss and greatly damaged his reputation.

What next for Kizz Daniel?: As at the time of writing this report, Kizz Daniel was still being held in custody by the Tanzanian Police.