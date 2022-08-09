RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Pheelz features superstar rapper in 'Finesse' US remix

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian hit producer, singer, and songwriter, Pheelz, is set to release the US remix of his hit single 'Finesse'.

Details: Pheelz has tapped superstar American rapper French Montana for the US remix of his hit single 'Finesse'. This revelation was made in a tweet by the rapper in a tweet with the caption " 'I DO IT OUT OF LOVE PAY ME BACK WITH LOYALTY' @Pheelz FINESSE OFFICIAL remix Coming soon #REMIXKILLA" alongside a snippet of the remix.

'Finesse'; a hit with many lives: 'Finesse' became an instant favourite after Pheelz dropped the teaser on social media. The single featured ace singer BNXN who paired up with Pheelz to deliver a smash hit.

The song achieved impressive local and international success becoming a favourite in many African countries.

'Finessed' was covered far away in Eastern Africa by Burundi artist Theecember and this inspired an Eastern African remix that featured Theecember and Tanzanian artist Rayvanny.

The song also travelled to the US where Pheelz had the honour of performing it on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards. The US remix featuring French Montana is aimed at further increasing its popularity in the US. And with the single going from strength to strength, fans might get to see more remixes.

Release Date of the US remix: There's no release date yet for the US remix. However, it is expected to drop in the coming weeks.

