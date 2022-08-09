Pheelz features superstar rapper in 'Finesse' US remix

'Finesse'; a hit with many lives: 'Finesse' became an instant favourite after Pheelz dropped the teaser on social media. The single featured ace singer BNXN who paired up with Pheelz to deliver a smash hit.

The song achieved impressive local and international success becoming a favourite in many African countries.

'Finessed' was covered far away in Eastern Africa by Burundi artist Theecember and this inspired an Eastern African remix that featured Theecember and Tanzanian artist Rayvanny.

The song also travelled to the US where Pheelz had the honour of performing it on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards. The US remix featuring French Montana is aimed at further increasing its popularity in the US. And with the single going from strength to strength, fans might get to see more remixes.