The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian rap star Pharaoh The 47 draws curtain on his tour of Plateau State.

Pharaoh the 47 performing on his Street Control Tour in Jos
Pharaoh the 47 performing on his Street Control Tour in Jos

Recommended articles

Pharaoh The 47, has been on a steady climb to the top, since his 2021 debut, 'High Breed', and his 2022 magnum opus 'Top Boy' which entered Pulse Top 10 Hip Hop Albums of 2022. In his latest feat, he has stretched his ascent to the top with a 3-city tour across the North, dubbed Street Ctrl.

The multi-talented rapper has made a name for himself as another huge talent out of the city that has produced award-winning superstars in the form of M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Jeremiah Gyang.

The tour which climaxed in the Aliyu Doma Theatre, in Jos, last Sunday, after shutting down venues in Kaduna, and Keffi, was a beacon of hope for the Hip Hop community across the Northern sphere of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pharaoh the 47 and BOC Madaki performing together to fans in Jos
Pharaoh the 47 and BOC Madaki performing together to fans in Jos Pulse Nigeria

Headlining alongside the Bauchi-bred rapper B.O.C. Madaki, and supported by other Northern mavericks such as Pablo, King VI, Nicole, Clowdy, Wonder Dougg, Krisskillz, Toqwase, among others, the Street Ctrl finale in Jos was an intimate-yet-grande spectacle of impressive stagecraft on display.

From mosh-pits, to real-time crowd interaction and stage presence, the young rapper held the crowd spellbound as he performed his litany of hits, including music from his forthcoming record dubbed, 'Product of My Environment'.

Since the era of the Choc Boiz (M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz) rap music has grown at a slow pace across Nigeria, with only few Hip Hop artists getting mainstream appeal for their craft. And musicians from other regions outside Lagos have had to struggle for the same attention that artistes within Lagos.

M.I Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince were famously referred to as Choc Boiz
M.I Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince were famously referred to as Choc Boiz Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Pharaoh the 47 and the band of musicians from the North are attempting to change this reality, with a bohemian approach to their sounds - largely driven by UK Grime, Drill, and US Melodic Rap influences, as well as Afrobeats - and a consistency that is interesting to watch.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ooni of Ife set to marry 7th wife in less than a year

Ooni of Ife set to marry 7th wife in less than a year

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

TG Omori wants to break Guinness World Record

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

'If you don't have ₦‎500k in your account, you are living in poverty' - Daddy Freeze

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

'Daddy, please wake up' - Murphy Afolabi's daughter cries as he's laid to rest

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omah Lay

'I was deep in pain & always smoking when I made Soso' - Omah Lay

Davido

Davido excites fans as he announces Osun edition of 'Timeless Concert'

Rema, Wizkid

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks