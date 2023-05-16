Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Pharaoh The 47, has been on a steady climb to the top, since his 2021 debut, 'High Breed', and his 2022 magnum opus 'Top Boy' which entered Pulse Top 10 Hip Hop Albums of 2022. In his latest feat, he has stretched his ascent to the top with a 3-city tour across the North, dubbed Street Ctrl.

The multi-talented rapper has made a name for himself as another huge talent out of the city that has produced award-winning superstars in the form of M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, and Jeremiah Gyang.

The tour which climaxed in the Aliyu Doma Theatre, in Jos, last Sunday, after shutting down venues in Kaduna, and Keffi, was a beacon of hope for the Hip Hop community across the Northern sphere of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Headlining alongside the Bauchi-bred rapper B.O.C. Madaki, and supported by other Northern mavericks such as Pablo, King VI, Nicole, Clowdy, Wonder Dougg, Krisskillz, Toqwase, among others, the Street Ctrl finale in Jos was an intimate-yet-grande spectacle of impressive stagecraft on display.

From mosh-pits, to real-time crowd interaction and stage presence, the young rapper held the crowd spellbound as he performed his litany of hits, including music from his forthcoming record dubbed, 'Product of My Environment'.

Since the era of the Choc Boiz (M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz) rap music has grown at a slow pace across Nigeria, with only few Hip Hop artists getting mainstream appeal for their craft. And musicians from other regions outside Lagos have had to struggle for the same attention that artistes within Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT