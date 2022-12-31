Top 10 Hip Hop Albums of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

While the veterans delivered bodies of work that reminded listeners of their super-talent, the emerging stars showed flashes of brilliance that inspires confidence that the future of Hip Hop is in safe hands.

Pulse Music Desk has ranked the top 10 Hip Hop projects of 2022 (December 1st 2021 - November 30th 2022) using the following criteria:

Content

Success (In targeted demography and beyond)

Appeal

These projects are considered holistically as it takes more than just a few singles to make a good album. It’s also important to note that commercial success doesn’t trump quality.

Here are the Top 10 Hip Hop albums of 2022 as selected by Pulse Music Desk.

10. Jeriq - ‘Billion Dollar Dream’

Pulse rating - 7.8

Jeriq brings hardcore rap to a new generation of listeners using contemporary Hip Hop elements which he combines with the originality and relatability of a Nigerian. While he raps primarily in his mother tongue (Igbo), he’s able to retain the attention of listeners through his swaggering delivery and smooth punchlines.

9. M.I Abaga - ‘The Guy’

Pulse Rating - 8.2

In 'The Guy', M.I chooses to showcase the side of the man behind the art. A side that might be small to everyone else but is important to him.

M.I brings together Afrobeats stars from different eras as he examines the subject of love, gratitude, masculinity, and mental health, while also getting things off his chest. And in between these, he takes time to enjoy himself through playful subject matters and easy music.

8. Loose Cannon, A-Q, M.I, Blaqbonez (L.A.M.B) - ‘Behold The LAMB’

Pulse Ratings - 8.7

When you bring together four sensational rappers with different styles, abilities, and peculiarities for a joint tape, you will likely get a mesh of music that touches on all the exciting complexities of the Nigerian hip-hop scene.

Nigerian Hip hop group L.A.M.B which comprises rappers Loose Kaynon, AQ, M.I Abaga, and Blaqbonez have dazzled terrifyingly on their cyphers. In 'Behold The LAMB' these distinct rappers offered a chunk of their talent to create a hip-hop album that presents Nigerian hip-hop fans with a common denominator.

7. Blaqbonez - ‘Young Preacher’

Pulse Rating - 8.9

In 'Young Preacher', Blaqbonez documents his ideology as a man whose perspective of love is built on wanton philistinism shaped by his many experiences. Like a stoic, Blaqbonez appears to have endured pain (romantic, family, and career) and he uses his success as a way to fight the pain.

Blaqbonez desires a level of commercial success that will rocket him to the next level of his career and he puts together an album that can achieve this. He goes all out to make an album that even in the absence of massive commercial success its quality might make for a classic

6. Pharoah 47 - ‘Top Boy’

Pulse Ratings - 8.5

'Top Boy' is a pop-rap album that strives on a mesh of drill, trap, and Afrobeats. Pharaoh The 47 employed pop culture and sampled classic singles to create a rap project that meets at the intersection of rap and pop.

The album might have gone below the radar, however, its resounding quality built on excellent writing, smooth delivery, and enjoyability have earned it a place on this list.

5. Psycho YP - ‘YPSN3’

Pulse Rating - 8.7

In ‘YPSN3’, Psycho YP showed why he’s one for both the present and the future as he delivers a stunning Hip Hop performance that highlights its stellar penmanship and impressive technique.

Although a mixtape, the project packs his identity which he showcases across a selection of intercontinental Hip Hop sounds.

4. A-Q & Brymo - ‘ETHOS’

Pulse Rating - 9.9

In 'ETHOS', A-Q and Brymo assumed the positions of philosophers who examined the meaning of life as it relates to self, love, and loss.

There are artists whose art flows from one end to the other with everything in between carrying elements that extends into the next. To understand the connotations of this art, one must assume the position of a curious student willing to dig deep and search through previous works to find the thread that runs through these arts.

A-Q and Brymo are two such artists whose music carries fragments of the artists buried within their art and spread across years and projects of artistic excellence.

3. Erigga - ‘The Lost Boy’

Pulse Rating - 8.6

In 'The Lost Boy', Erigga shares the story behind the struggle while holding up his success in an attempt to permanently silence his critics in a display of vanity and reality.

After hanging around long enough to experience the sweet, bitter, and successful aspects of being an artist whose talent is shaped by the harsh realities of the streets, Erigga decides it's time to share these experiences.

He was able to carry along his loyal fans by retaining his trademark rap style and use of punchlines that embodies everyday life in the South. He displays an understanding of the current soundscape by teaming up with young hip-hop acts Psycho YP, Odumodu Blvck, and Jeriq. He was also able to use catchy hooks delivered by Jay Teaser and Mephyz to elevate the songs and give them Pop appeal.

2. Payper Corleone - ‘Fly Talk Only’

Pulse Ratings - 8.9

In 'Fly Talk Only', Payper Corleone draws inspiration from Don Vito Corleone to assert himself as the Capo dei capi of Rap.

The album travels to New York which is home to the famous Five Families. It explores UK drill where Corleone employed multiple interpolations of the Pop Smoke. The Nigerian hip-hop scene was also represented to create a balanced body of work.

Corleone was able to select the right artist to feature on each track which allowed him to successfully push the boundary of his talent and increase the album's enjoyability.

1. Vector - ‘TESLIM’

Pulse rating - 8.3

In 'TESLIM', Vector showcases different facets of his personality and artistry by combining glossy Afrobeats elements and Hip Hop, while delivering them in a fancy box.

He successfully balanced Afrobeats with Hip Hop while reaching out to an international audience through glowing collaborations and successful sonic exploration.

The album sequencing allowed for the project to be segmented into 3 parts that offer Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and international sound.

Topically, he was introspective while being relatable. He was able to also touch on commercially appealing subject matters that made for easy digestion.

Special Mentions

Gee Baller - ‘'Black Slides & White Socks'

Pulse Rating - 7.9

'Black Slides & White Socks' is a body of work that gleans from contemporary and traditional Hip Hop sounds for a balanced project that appeals to different listener bases.

While the writing and delivery showcase heavy western leanings, the beats and sonic allow for an easy listen for Hip Hop fans.

Trod - ‘Grinface’

Pulse Rating - 8.0