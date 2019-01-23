Patoranking at the start of the year announced to his followers that he was working on his sophomore studio album following his debut, ''God Over Everything'' album released in 2016.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, the singer has now shared the title of the album in a video where he was presented with a gold chain with the name written on the pendant with the caption, ''THE ALBUM “WILMER”

Patoranking kicked off the year with the release of the visuals to his single, 'Everyday', which is believed to be the lead single from the album.

The singer who released a number of chart topping singles last year from 'Suh Different', 'Heal The World' and 'Available' recently returned from performing at a reagge concert in Jamaica.

He, however, has not announced a release date for the album, only stating that it was coming soon.