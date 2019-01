Patoranking starts the new year with the release of the video to his latest single, 'Everyday.'

The dancehall artist who enjoyed a decent 2018 with singles like 'Available' and 'Suh Different' sets the right tone upon which his 2019 will be built.

'Everyday' is a beautiful tune that tells a story of love and the video is creatively and colorfully delivered to capture ones attention till the very end.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.