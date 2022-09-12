‘Bandana’ tallied 71.2 million in radio reach (seventh week at No. 1 on radio), 4.05 million Nigerian streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 10.6 million in TV reach (No. 7 on TV); the song continues to be No. 1 on the combined unofficial airplay chart (No. 1 on airplay).
Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa’ cracks the Top 10 as ‘Bandana’ retains No.1 spot for the 7th week on Turntable Charts
Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria
It equals the 7-week reign of Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s ‘Buga (Lo Lo Lo)’ as the longest No. 1 songs of 2022. Additionally, as ‘Bandana’ tallies a seventh week at No. 1, Asake & Fireboy DML become the joint second artistes with the most cumulative weeks at No. 1 in a calendar year.
Most Cumulative Weeks in Calendar Year
- Omah Lay – 14 weeks (‘Godly’ for 7 weeks, ‘Forever (Remix)’ for 4 weeks and ‘Understand’ for 3 weeks in 2021)
- Asake – 11 weeks (‘Bandana’ for 7 weeks, ‘PBUY’ for 1 week, ‘Terminator’ for 1 week, ‘Sungba (Remix)’ for 1 week and ‘Omo Ope’ for 1 week in 2022)
- Fireboy DML – 11 weeks (‘Bandana’ for 7 weeks and ‘Peru’ for 4 weeks in 2022)
- Joeboy – 10 weeks (‘Sip (Alcohol) for 10 weeks in 2021)
- Kizz Daniel – 8 weeks (‘Lie’ for 7 weeks and ‘Pour Me Water’ for 1 week in 2021)
- Davido – 7 weeks (‘FOR YOU’ for 7 weeks in 2021)
- Teni – 7 weeks (‘FOR YOU’ for 7 weeks in 2021)
- Kizz Daniel – 7 weeks (‘Buga’ for 7 weeks in 2022)
- Tekno – 7 weeks (‘Buga’ for 7 weeks in 2022)
Asake’s ‘Terminator’ holds at No. 2 for another week – the song reclaims the top spot on the streaming chart with 4.21 million streams (second week at No. 1) and rises to No. 1 on TV chart with 16.4 million in TV reach.
Pheelz & Davido’s ‘Electricity’ is steady at its No. 3 peak for a third consecutive week. Burna Boy’s former No. 1 song ‘For My Hand’ with Ed Sheeran holds at No. 4 for another week.
Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ ascends to a new peak of No. 5 on the Nigeria Top 100; the song tallied 1.71 million streams (No. 7 on streaming), 41.4 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio) and 9.60 million in TV reach (No. 9 on TV).
The song peaked at No. 7 on the chart nine weeks ago – the song surged in activity across all platforms following its high profile performance during the 15th Headies (Sept 4). Even more impressive is the fact that the song is not available on Audiomack.
There are two Burna Boy songs at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively; ‘Common Person’ at No. 6 and ‘It’s Plenty’ at No. 7. The artiste has now sent at least three tracks in the top ten for nine consecutive weeks – the longest of such streak by any artiste.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Asake’s ‘Peace Be Unto You’ returns to the top ten at No. 8, Crayon’s ‘Ijo (Laba Laba)’ falls 5-9 while Oxlade’s ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ jumps from No. 21 into the top ten at No. 10 for the first time.
Boosted by its viral challenge of fans mimicking the singer’s live performance of the song at Colors Studio; ‘Ku Lo Sa – A COLORS SHOW’ is the artiste’s second top ten entry in Nigeria – joining ‘KOLO’ which peaked at No. 8 in 2021.
Outside the top ten; Dj Khaled’s ‘GOD DID’ with Jay Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend & Fridayy jumps to a new peak of No. 22; Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ – co-written by KDDO and Davido – moves to a new high of No. 25; Mohbad’s ‘Peace’ debuts at No. 36 while Omah Lay’s ‘bend you’ returns to its No. 38 peak on the Top 100.
