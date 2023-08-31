ADVERTISEMENT
Osas Ighodaro & Terrence J to host 2023 Headies award

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Headies Academy has unveiled Terrence J and Osas Ighodaro as the hosts for the 2023 edition.

Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Headies Award, the academy has unveiled the host for the award show which is returning to Atlanta for the second straight year.

The award will be hosted by Nigerian award-winning actress Osas Ighodaro who returns for the second year after hosting alongside American actor Anthony Anderson in 2022.

Osas is set to be joined by American actor and TV host Terrence J who has previously hosted popular TV shows '106 & Park' and 'E! NEWS'. He also featured in the movie 'Think Like A Man' in 2012.

The 2023 Headies is set to award notable feats in the year in review (January 2022 - March 2023) and eyes would be on Burna Boy, Rema, and Asake who tops the nominations list.

The 2023 Headies is leaving Nigeria for the second straight year as it's scheduled to be held on September 3, 2023, at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta Georgia, USA.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

