A few days ago, Pulse Nigeria gathered that Nigerian new kid on the block, Omah Lay has signed a recording contract with American record label, Warner Music Group.

Already, Nigerian record label, Chocolate City has a deal with Warner Music Group that it announced in 2019. Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy is also signed to Atlantic Records which is a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Earlier in the year, Omah Lay released his EP, Get Layd to rave reviews and a couple of songs that have since developed into hit songs.