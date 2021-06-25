RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'It's like I just started my career all over again,' Olamide says about 'UY Scuti' as he discusses willingness to collaborate

'UY Scuti' was released on June 18, 2021.

Olamide -UY Scuti. (YBNL)

On June 27, 2021, Nigerian legend, Olamide will appear on Apple Music Radio show, Africa Now and discuss with new host, Lootlove.

During the show, Olamide tells Lootlove about UY Scuti, "It's been amazing. It's like I just started my career all over again and trust me, man, if I knew that this would have been this big, I would have been doing this for a very long time. I feel like if there was no older version of Olamide, who had been through the street struggle and all that, there wouldn't be this version of Olamide that does chilled music, but in a way that it still appeals to the street people."

He also discusses his willingness to collaborate, "I really like Cassper [Nyovest]. I like Cassper a lot. I like his music. I like Black Coffee. I like Master KG. And Sauti Sol from Kenya. I love their music as well."

'UY Scuti' is out now on all platforms.

