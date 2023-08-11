I created YBNL because I didn't want to spend all my money on balling - Olamide

In an interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madiba, Olamide who recently released his highly anticipated tenth album 'Unruly' talked about his desire to get back on the road.

"I think the last time I was on stage was probably last year at Mr. Money’s concert in London, but this year in December, if you’re going to Ghana just stop by Nigeria! I’m going to be having my concert in Nigeria. Right after that, I’m going on tour next summer - US tour, Europe and all that - I'm gonna be back on the road man."

Olamide revealed that his desire to get back on the road is also motivated by his fans who have been clamouring for him to go on tour. He also shared that he delayed getting back on the road because he was working hard to get in tune with the current international ascension of Afrobeats.

"My fans, they’ve been hollering ‘Yo come outside! Come play!’ Now I’m ready. I’ve been on the ground, trying to put in work and get my stuff together because the new wave is so crazy right now and you just have to figure a way to be in tune with time, which is not easy so I’ve been working on that for so long. That’s why it took me so long."

Asides from being a successful musician, Olamide also runs YBNL which he created in 2012 after leaving ID Cabasa's Coded Tunes.

The label has churned out several stars including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy producers Pheelz and Young Jonn, and more recently Asake.

According to Olamide, he created YBNL as a way to reinvest in his passion instead of spending his fortunes on balling.

"The world is in love with my stuff, [and] I’m grateful for it but now it’s time to make sure I reinvest in that same thing that’s making you love and appreciate me. It used to be just passion but it’s high time I step up, reinvest and make this a proper business. I set up my own label, and started signing artists because I didn’t want all that money to just go wasted on ballin’ and all that! All that money had to go back into the grind, man. That’s how the whole thing started."

