On May 26, 2020, legendary Nigerian rapper, Olamide took to his Twitter to fire off certain tweets. This came just one day after the freestyle he dropped on Twitter.

In the tweets, Olamide took to his Twitter to express that, "Mo hits [is] still one of the best things to ever happen to [the Nigerian] music industry. [They] Gave us good music and thought us how to carry our brothers along. Even if they never come back together, still I say thanks to [Don Jazzy and D'Banj] and rest of the team for motivating us."

Olamide then continued, "Nothing spoil to have [tough] guys in your filed of work. It's meant to motivate you to work harder n be better at what you do not otherwise."

Don Jazzy then replied, "Coming from somebody I respect a lot in this industry, this means a lot to me. In short I go frame the tweet sef. Thanks Baddo. More blessings @Olamide #Mohits."

This comes four years after the infamous war of words at the Headies.