Olamide broke into the mainstream in 2011 with his daring single Enduro. His debut album Rapsodi was released in the same year. Its lead single "Omo To Shan" charted on several radio stations in Lagos and across Nigeria. It was followed by YBNL (Yahoo Boy No Laptop) and Baddest Guy Ever Liveth in 2013. Over the years, the singer and rapper have built an epic discography packed with groundbreaking hits and bangers that have soared across Africa and international borders. But none of his projects would top Eyan Mayweather, this he said, in a tweet back in 2020; The same year he released Carpe Diem, a mid-tempo album that signified a transition into his graceful years.

"Next Album, #Unruly; 95% ready. Release date; I don't know. Taking my time to make it the best ever… probably my last album." "Though I'll drop singles once in a blue moon when I feel like it. It's been a mad ass run, giving albums back-to-back.". He said.

This announcement has left fans with mixed reactions; some celebratory of Olamide's decision, others perceiving it to be a joke.

While his mates, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido, who all stepped into the limelight in 2011 and the new wave of artists are continuously shooting for the stars and aiming for the moon for academy awards and international accolades, Olamide's announcement indeed comes, as a shock considering, the nature of an industry that everyone hits the gas and never brakes.

Whether the message conveyed in the tweet is genuine or a publicity stunt to garner anticipation to his next album, Unruly, Olamide should be celebrated for a successive career run.