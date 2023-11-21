Nigerian music icon Faze headlines Live & Wavy: The Legend Concert

Organised by 10Stringz Production, Yaw Naija Entertainment in collaboration with Independent Entertainment, Faze will be performing global iconic record songs with his friends such as MI Abaga, 9ice, Duncan Mighty, Ruggedman, as well as 2face, Blackface (formerly of the Plantashun Boyz crew). Faze is making it possible for Plantashun to perform together again as one.

The show promises to deliver overall satisfaction and guarantee for money at Freedom Park, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Faze made a significant impact on the music scene with the release of his debut solo album, Faze Alone, in the last quarter of 2004.

Featuring hit songs such as Faze Alone, Angel Gabriella, Miss U, and Na True, the album quickly climbed to top spots on various music charts.

Known for his unique blend of R&B, Reggae, Pop, Dancehall, Raggae, and Soul, all infused with an African undertone, Faze's distinctive musical style gained widespread recognition, with a sound called the "universal flavour."

Faze's musical journey continues to inspire and captivate audiences, showcasing his versatility and commitment to creating timeless hits.

Live & Wavy has always been committed to showcasing the most talented musicians Nigeria is blessed with and this edition will definitely not disappoint as it solely aims to, apart from giving attendees their money's worth, make sure they are well satiated with melodious live musical performances.

The event is scheduled to start by 6 pm and tickets are priced at ₦5000 regular, ₦20,000 VIP, ₦500k for gold tables and ₦1 million for platinum tables.

You can get your tickets at tickets.liveandwavy.com.

For more information, contact liveandwavy@gmail.com.

