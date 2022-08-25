Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

The famous Television personality made the revelation via his official Instagram account. In the revelation post, Nick Cannon posed along side Brittany Bell who was visibly pregnant.

Pulse Nigeria

Predictable reactions follow the announcement: As expected, the announcement has generated massive criticism on social media where users trolled Nick Cannon for his ever increasing number of kids.

The birth of his baby with Britanny Bell will be the 10th kid of the former ‘Wild and Out’ star who has fathered 9 children with 5 women.

Nick Cannon’s first kids is a set of twins Moroccan and Monroe he fathered with ex wife Mariah Carey from whom he separated in 2016.

In June 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with partner DJ Abby De La Rosa, before welcoming his late son son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.