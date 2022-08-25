RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

Adeayo Adebiyi

American Actor, Comedian, and media personality Nick Cannon has revealed that he’s expecting his 10th child.

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon

Details: On Wednesday, 24th August 2022, it was revealed that Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th Child.

Recommended articles

The famous Television personality made the revelation via his official Instagram account. In the revelation post, Nick Cannon posed along side Brittany Bell who was visibly pregnant.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bells
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bells Pulse Nigeria

Predictable reactions follow the announcement: As expected, the announcement has generated massive criticism on social media where users trolled Nick Cannon for his ever increasing number of kids.

The birth of his baby with Britanny Bell will be the 10th kid of the former ‘Wild and Out’ star who has fathered 9 children with 5 women.

Nick Cannon’s first kids is a set of twins Moroccan and Monroe he fathered with ex wife Mariah Carey from whom he separated in 2016.

In June 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with partner DJ Abby De La Rosa, before welcoming his late son son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon has displayed little interest in the criticisms directed at him and from all indications he doesn’t look like this will be his last child.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Recommended articles

