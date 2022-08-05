RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi, Victor AD and more

Authors:

Onyema Courage

This week, we got Fireboy DML's third studio album along with singles from Mr Eazi, Victor AD, Bella Shmurda and others.

New Music Friday (Cover: Fireboy DML)
New Music Friday (Cover: Fireboy DML)

Friday, July 10, 2015, was designated as Global Release Day for the worldwide release of music singles and albums.

As the cover artwork for this week, YBNL star Fireboy DML releases his third studio album titled 'Playboy.'

Bella Shmurda releases the first single from his upcoming debut album, 'New Born Fela.'

Mr Eazi returns with another single, 'Personal Baby,' from his upcoming album, while Victor AD shares 'Simple Life.'

Juls releases the deluxe version of 'Sounds of My World,' which features Tay Iwar and Projexx, and Ogranya returns with 'Brenda.'

Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Mr Drew from Ghana released 'Sophia,' 'Thank You - Acoustic,' and 'Better,' respectively.

A few new stars, Toyin Ores, Tomi Owo, Phaemous and others dropped this week.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fast-rising international Afrobeats sensation ASH drops new single 'Crazy Lover'

Fast-rising international Afrobeats sensation ASH drops new single 'Crazy Lover'

Made Kuti drops new single ‘No More Wars’

Made Kuti drops new single ‘No More Wars’

T - Classic drops new sizzling EP 'Voicenote'

T - Classic drops new sizzling EP 'Voicenote'

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi, Victor AD and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi, Victor AD and more

Victor AD rebounds with new hit single 'Simple Life'

Victor AD rebounds with new hit single 'Simple Life'

BBNaija's Angel reveals the scariest part about getting married

BBNaija's Angel reveals the scariest part about getting married

Bella Shmurda evokes nostalgia with new single 'New Born Fela'

Bella Shmurda evokes nostalgia with new single 'New Born Fela'

TI Blaze drops new single 'My Life'

TI Blaze drops new single 'My Life'

Fireboy DML release third studio album 'Playboy'

Fireboy DML release third studio album 'Playboy'

Trending

Kizz Daniel

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky continues his love affair with Amapiano

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert