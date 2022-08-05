New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Mr Eazi, Victor AD and more

Friday, July 10, 2015, was designated as Global Release Day for the worldwide release of music singles and albums.

Song released this week:

As the cover artwork for this week, YBNL star Fireboy DML releases his third studio album titled 'Playboy.'

Bella Shmurda releases the first single from his upcoming debut album, 'New Born Fela.'

Mr Eazi returns with another single, 'Personal Baby,' from his upcoming album, while Victor AD shares 'Simple Life.'

Juls releases the deluxe version of 'Sounds of My World,' which features Tay Iwar and Projexx, and Ogranya returns with 'Brenda.'

Yaw Tog, Fameye, and Mr Drew from Ghana released 'Sophia,' 'Thank You - Acoustic,' and 'Better,' respectively.

Additional Info: