Nasty C previews exciting new collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK

Adeayo Adebiyi

South African Hip Hop star Nasty C previews collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK.

Rappers Nasty C and ODUMODUBLVCK are the latest duo to combine across the Nigeria and South Africa creative pipeline.

At Obi's House on November 1, 2023, Nasty C previewed the collaboration to an excited audience. The video of the preview generated a reaction from Hip Hop fans on social media who shared their excitement at the prospect of the song by two of the fan's favourites.

ODUMODUBLVCK is not the first Nigerian artist Nasty C would collaborate with. The South African star has previously featured Nigerian megastar Davido and Casper Nyovest on his hit single 'Juice Back'. He also collaborated with hitmaker Runtown on 'Said'.

The collaboration with ODUMODUBLVCK comes at a time when the Nigerian rapper is enjoying massive domestic and international success that has earned him co-signs from both Nigerian and international stars such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Skepta, and Stormzy.

ODUMODUBLVCK recently released his highly anticipated mixtape 'EZIOKWU' which has earned him his first NO. 1 song on TurnTable Top 100 with 'Blood on the Dance Floor' featuring Bloody Civilian and Wale.

Nasty C also recently released a new album 'I Love It Here' which has enjoyed a warm reception from Hip Hop fans.

