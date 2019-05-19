Four days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission released Zlatan Ibile, the artiste has released a music video to address fake friends and those who snitched on him when he was in the EFCC custody.

The EFCC recently arrested and paraded Zlatan Ibile together with Naira Marley and three others over their alleged involvement in Internet fraud.

After spending four days in the EFCC custody, the anti-graft agency freed Zlatan Ibile on administrative bail and detained Naira Marley.

However, four days after he was freed, the artiste has released a music video titled ‘4 days in Okotie Eboh’ to express his disappointment about those he believed snitched on him while he was in the EFCC net.

In the song, which he published on his Instagram page on Sunday, May 19, 2019, the fast-rising artiste advised snitches not to be quick to judge because nobody is holy.

The song opened with a Yoruba proverb that loosely translates as “pretend you were dead, see who will shed tears over your death. Pretend to be broke and see who’ll ignore you”.

Other lines in the song, which was largely sung in the Yoruba language to address his purported snitches thus translates: “My people know me, forget the fact that they tried to give me a bad name.

So, you too can talk (about me) like this and you call yourself my friend. We eat and drink together. Just four days and you can’t hide your hatred for me. You guys didn’t expect me to return. Nobody is holy and don’t be quick to judge”.

The Okotie Eboh in the title of the song is a street in Ikoyi, where the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office is located in Lagos.