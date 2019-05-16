The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed 11 charges bordering on fraud against Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley for alleged credit card fraud.

According to Punch, the musician risks seven years in jail if found guilty as Section 33 (2) which he was accused of breaching, reads: “Any person who uses: a counterfeit access device; an unauthorised access device; an access device issued to another person; resulting in a loss or gain commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.

Punch also reports that the charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court.

The anti-graft agency on it's twitter handle said the musician will be arraigned on Monday, May 20, 2019.

According to the EFCC, some of the credit cards recovered from the artiste bore the names- Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The charges read in part: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

You’ll recall that Naira Marley was arrested by the men of the EFCC on Friday, May 10, 2019, in company of Zlatan Ibile and three others.

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Zlatan Ibile and three others were released on administrative ground while Naira Marley was retained over alleged evidence against him.