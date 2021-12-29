Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Launched in October 2021, Music ‘N Chill has played host to entertainment industry execs; from the Bail Music Company’s CEO Lanre Lawal, Oyinkansola Fawehinmi to RBMM’s Olaosun Demilade, Bankulli of Bankulli Entertainment, Osagie Alone of Moniepoint and more.

Hosted every last Sunday of the month at The Nest Lounge, Yaba; Music ‘N Chill features live music performances from breakout artistes and networking and engagement sessions.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the event’s curator; Fola Folayan, The Music ‘N Chill networking event is about providing a platform for music professionals to meet and exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, reach new audiences, and drive growth.

“We aim to support music professionals and stimulate exchanges to boost business development and talent discovery” she said.

To wrap up the year, the event featured the #TermsAndConditions podcast by Pulse hosted by Pulse entertainment editor, Motolani Alake, Boomplay’s Excel Joab and City FM Presenter; Melody Hassan.

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry.

The live audience engagement session allowed podcast fans to interact and contribute to the conversation.

The live music part of the event featured performances by Barzini, breakout dancehall star; Jahblend and USA based Ezenwanyi.

See photos below;

