RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Authors:

Pulse Mix

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry.

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)

The December edition of Music ‘N Chill, the monthly gathering of creative and media industry practitioners added an extra layer of excitement on Sunday as the event hosted the #TermsAndConditions Podcast Live Recording

Recommended articles

Launched in October 2021, Music ‘N Chill has played host to entertainment industry execs; from the Bail Music Company’s CEO Lanre Lawal, Oyinkansola Fawehinmi to RBMM’s Olaosun Demilade, Bankulli of Bankulli Entertainment, Osagie Alone of Moniepoint and more.

Hosted every last Sunday of the month at The Nest Lounge, Yaba; Music ‘N Chill features live music performances from breakout artistes and networking and engagement sessions.

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria

According to the event’s curator; Fola Folayan, The Music ‘N Chill networking event is about providing a platform for music professionals to meet and exchange ideas, forge new partnerships, reach new audiences, and drive growth.

“We aim to support music professionals and stimulate exchanges to boost business development and talent discovery” she said.

To wrap up the year, the event featured the #TermsAndConditions podcast by Pulse hosted by Pulse entertainment editor, Motolani Alake, Boomplay’s Excel Joab and City FM Presenter; Melody Hassan.

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry.

The live audience engagement session allowed podcast fans to interact and contribute to the conversation.

The live music part of the event featured performances by Barzini, breakout dancehall star; Jahblend and USA based Ezenwanyi.

See photos below;

In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM)
In true #TermsAndConditions fashion, the conversation covered trending pop culture topics and a review of all the headline moments and breakout starts in the music industry. (ATM) Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

Dr Dre to pay to ex-wife Nicole Young N57B in divorce settlement

BBNaija's JMK calls out man for harassing her with dick photos

BBNaija's JMK calls out man for harassing her with dick photos

‘That’s hate’ – Nigerian actor Yul Edochie blasts Shatta Wale over insulting comments

‘That’s hate’ – Nigerian actor Yul Edochie blasts Shatta Wale over insulting comments

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

Watch: Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy during Lagos concert

Watch: Black Sherif performs with Burna Boy during Lagos concert

Prince Kpokpogri recovers his SUV from ex-girlfriend Tonto Dikeh

Prince Kpokpogri recovers his SUV from ex-girlfriend Tonto Dikeh

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West buys $4.5 million house across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian

Rosy Meurer celebrates her hubby Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

Rosy Meurer celebrates her hubby Olakunle Churchill on his birthday

Trending

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian artists of 2021. (TBD)

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian rappers of the year. (Pulse Nigeria)

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state