Mr. Eazi's art & music exhibition debuts in Lagos at Windsor Gallery

This first-of-its-kind presentation seamlessly fuses music and art, offering audiences a unique and immersive cultural experience that transcends conventional boundaries.

The exhibition will continue to captivate Lagosians and visitors alike until December 30, providing an unparalleled opportunity to explore this dynamic intersection of art and music.

The opening night was a monumental success, further enhanced by the debut of Mr Eazi's highly anticipated artbook. Esteemed guests from the realms of art, music, and entertainment graced the occasion, including Chef Elégbèdé, Joeboy, Laycon, Chika Emmanuella, Olisa Adibua, Dennis Osadebe, Iyanya, Ubi Franklin, Bibi Rai, Osi Disiru, and many others, each contributing to the vibrant atmosphere of this historic event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition draws its inspiration from Mr Eazi's critically acclaimed album 'The Evil Genius,' creating a harmonious blend of visual and auditory experiences that resonate with audiences on multiple levels.