news

In a documentary highlighting the appreciation Afrobeat music is receiving outside the shore of Africa, Mr Eazi reveals himself to be determined in a bid to give his mixed audience the best of him.

On Friday, November 9, 2018, the singer dropped his second studio album "Lagos To London" which reflects so much improvement since releasing "Accra To Lagos" a year prior.

He is now with vast knowledge about the contemporary music and confirms an existing relationship with the dance culture.

Many music critics believe that Afrobeat has become an influence in the European scene where many African songs have been hitting the clubs. In London for instance where Mr Eazi has found a home.

ALSO READ: Mr Eazi releases his second project, ''Lagos To London''

The crowd love him probably more than the fans in Nigeria as they cheer for him as he enters the stage at the Afrorepublik Festival held at the O2 Arena in May.

The event was headlined by Wizkid but he also received his share of attention.

"Every time I set a goal, it is like 'what is the next one'?

"Ambition is almost like an addiction. It is a blessing. I'd rather have this kind of addiction than something else."

His desire for the best has got him experimenting with more sounds. His Afro-pop style was able to find harmony with Lady Donli .

She featured on the opening track 'Lagos Gyration' off the "Lagos To London" release. It is a befitting introduction to an album with diverse sounds and the head bobbing drum that has exemplified Afrobeat music and its pop variant.