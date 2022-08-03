RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats international sensation Mr Eazi has released a new single he calls 'Personal Baby'. The single is the second offering from his upcoming album.

Mr Eazi - Personal Baby Song Art
Mr Eazi - Personal Baby Song Art

Artist: Mr Eazi

Recommended articles

Song Title: Personal Baby

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 3, 2022

Producer: Kel-P

Song Art:

Mr Eazi - Personal Baby Song Art
Mr Eazi - Personal Baby Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: emPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: Mr Eazi stands out for his distinct melody and writing with which he has established himself as Afrobeats superstar with a global following. In 'Personal Baby', he gives listener a classic love tune.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wendy Williams is not married

Wendy Williams is not married

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Hermes gives me bad vibes - Allysyn

BBNaija 7: Amaka & Phyna lament missing condoms in the house

BBNaija 7: Amaka & Phyna lament missing condoms in the house

5 things to expect from Fireboy's 'Playboy' album

5 things to expect from Fireboy's 'Playboy' album

Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage

Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years of marriage

King Promise makes a '5 Star' contribution to Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

King Promise makes a '5 Star' contribution to Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

'Buga' is Africa's biggest song: 9 takeaways from Kizz Daniel's Breakfast Club Interview

Uti Nwachukwu releases controversial photos to mark 40th birthday

Uti Nwachukwu releases controversial photos to mark 40th birthday

Trending

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy

Burna Boy records another historic feat with his latest concert

Omah Lay, Justin Bieber

'Justin Bieber is the easiest collaboration I ever had' Omah Lay reveals

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022

Check out the top 10 Nigerian songs released in July 2022 [Pulse Lists]