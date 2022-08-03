Artist: Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi drops new single 'Personal Baby'
Afrobeats international sensation Mr Eazi has released a new single he calls 'Personal Baby'. The single is the second offering from his upcoming album.
Song Title: Personal Baby
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 3, 2022
Producer: Kel-P
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: emPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: Mr Eazi stands out for his distinct melody and writing with which he has established himself as Afrobeats superstar with a global following. In 'Personal Baby', he gives listener a classic love tune.
